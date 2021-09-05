 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts