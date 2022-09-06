The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perf…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
Grand Island's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Saturday. …
Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Tuesday. Te…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
For the drive home in Grand Island: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Friday. Te…
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a per…