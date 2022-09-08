The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perf…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95…
Grand Island's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Saturday. …
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Tuesday. Te…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Thursday. Te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Grand Island folks should be p…
The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. …