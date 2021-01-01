 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Grand Island Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

