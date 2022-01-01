This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low -7F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
