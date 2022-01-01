 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low -7F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts