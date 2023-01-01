Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.