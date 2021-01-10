For the drive home in Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Monday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Gr…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 deg…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures ju…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Considerable cloudiness. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Grand Island people should be…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low.…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Pa…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Gra…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. …
For the drive home in Grand Island: A few showers early changing to snow showers late. Low around 30F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mp…