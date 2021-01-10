 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Monday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts