This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13. -1 degree is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. 5 degrees is today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -1F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It migh…
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.