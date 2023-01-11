For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
The long-term precipitation deficit has meant an increase in wildfires, declining crop yields and even some water restrictions across the state.
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 de…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 13F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Grand Island people sh…