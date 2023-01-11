Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.