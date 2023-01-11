 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Grand Island

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts