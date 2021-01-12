 Skip to main content
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

