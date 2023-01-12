 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

