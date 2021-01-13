Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy during the evening followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low 36F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
