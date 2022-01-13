 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

{{featured_button_text}}

Grand Island's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Grand Island, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts