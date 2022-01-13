Grand Island's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Grand Island, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
