Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Mainly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

