 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Overcast skies and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. It will be a cold day in Grand Island Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts