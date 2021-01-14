This evening in Grand Island: Overcast skies and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. It will be a cold day in Grand Island Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
