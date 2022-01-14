 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 11F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 17-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

