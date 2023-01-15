 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

