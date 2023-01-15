This evening in Grand Island: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Grand Island
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
