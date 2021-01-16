Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.