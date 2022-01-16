Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
