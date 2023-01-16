For the drive home in Grand Island: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Tuesday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Grand Island
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
