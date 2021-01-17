 Skip to main content
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

