Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.