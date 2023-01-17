Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 20-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.