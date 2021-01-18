 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts