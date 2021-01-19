 Skip to main content
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

