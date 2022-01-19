Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Bitterly cold. Mainly clear. Low -1F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . A 9-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.