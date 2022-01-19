Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Bitterly cold. Mainly clear. Low -1F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . A 9-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
