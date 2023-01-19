 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

