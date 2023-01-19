This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Grand Island
