Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.