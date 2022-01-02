 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

{{featured_button_text}}

Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear. Low 16F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts