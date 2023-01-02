Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Freezing rain early...with a changeover to snow overnight. Some icing possible. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.