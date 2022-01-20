 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 8F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

