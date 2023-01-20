Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.