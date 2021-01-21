Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Considerable cloudiness. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.