Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 19F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

