Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 19F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Winter weather could make travel difficult beginning late this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and snow totals.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 18 degrees is today's …
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 8-degree low is for…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 13F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts …