 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Grand Island

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Grand Island: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 16F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska

Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska

An employee at the Microtel Inn in Kearney said many people appeared to be prepared for the storm but said shutting down the interstate still caught some travelers off guard.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts