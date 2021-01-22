 Skip to main content
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.48. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

