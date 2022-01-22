This evening in Grand Island: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
