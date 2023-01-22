Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.