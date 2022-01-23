Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
