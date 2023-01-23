Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mostly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.