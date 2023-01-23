 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Grand Island

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mostly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska

Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska

An employee at the Microtel Inn in Kearney said many people appeared to be prepared for the storm but said shutting down the interstate still caught some travelers off guard.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts