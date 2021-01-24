Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 13.12. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.