Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 12.03. A 6-degree low is forcasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.6. A 22-degree low is f…
This evening in Grand Island: Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of sn…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 12.52. 11 degrees is…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 27.2. Today's forecasted l…
This evening in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Grand …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 25.37. We'll see a low tem…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 d…
Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. It…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Considerable cloudiness. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Grand Island people should be pre…