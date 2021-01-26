Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 6F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 10.1. A 10-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.