Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Mainly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

