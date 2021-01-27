Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low around 10F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 9.89. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.