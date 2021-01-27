Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low around 10F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 9.89. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. S…
This evening in Grand Island: Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of sn…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.6. A 22-degree low is f…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 12.52. 11 degrees is…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 6.19. We'll see a low temp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 27.2. Today's forecasted l…
This evening in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Grand …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 25.37. We'll see a low tem…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. It…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Considerable cloudiness. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Grand Island people should be pre…