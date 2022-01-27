Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
