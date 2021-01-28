 Skip to main content
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

