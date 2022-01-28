 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SAT 11:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

