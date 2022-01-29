 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Grand Island: Generally fair. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts