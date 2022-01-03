 Skip to main content
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

